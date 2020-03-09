|
James Haworth
James Edward "Painter Jim" Haworth, 67, of Montgomery City, MO, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the St. Andrew's New Florence Care Center in New Florence, MO
James Edward Haworth was born July 30, 1952 in Mexico, MO, to Russell Eugene Haworth and Elizabeth Pauline Laird. After high school he went to Moberly Community College. Mr. Haworth worked in construction and had the nick name "Painter Jim". He loved history and enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, building bird houses out of gourds, finding arrowheads, and hunting. Mr. Haworth loved being around his family and many friends.
Mr. Haworth is the Beloved Father of Eric Haworth and wife, Michelle, of Jacksonville, Arkansas; Dustin Haworth and wife, Amber, of Sherwood, Arkansas, Jordan Haworth and fiancée, Eilecla Blair, of Elsberry, MO; Jamie Haworth and husband, James Irving of Elsberry, MO; Dylan Stonebarger of Montgomery City, MO; and Braelyn Stonebarger of Montgomery City, MO; and beloved grandfather of Brayden Haworth, Logan Haworth, Ki Haworth, Skilar Haworth, Ava Haworth, Ella Haworth, Jada Irving, Bryce Irving, Audri Irving, and Jaydin Irving. Also beloved brother to Susan Haworth Harness and husband, Kent, of Mexico, MO; and Robert Haworth and wife, Caresse, of Sherwood, Arkansas; and beloved uncle and great uncle and a friend to many.
Mr. Haworth was preceded in death by his Parents: Elizabeth Laird Haworth and Russell Eugene Haworth; Brother, William Laird Haworth; sister, Marcia Lynn Haworth and niece, Jennifer Harness.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday in Mexico and then private graveside services will be held in the Montgomery City Cemetery on Sunday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Montgomery City Library, c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 9, 2020