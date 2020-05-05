|
James Sheets
James "Jimmy" Sheets, age 84, passed away peacefully in Mexico, MO on Friday, May 1, 2020. Jimmy was born in Callaway County, MO on December 10, 1935, the son of the late George and Mary (Bruner) Sheets.
He attended Lincoln Laboratory High School in Jefferson City, MO and loved to travel. Jimmy was considered a free-spirited person whose greatest joy was being among family. He was united in marriage to Peggy Lee Kemp in 1964. He later married Loiss "Sissy" Miller in 1976.
Jimmy had a fulfilling career as a truck driver working for Ovid Bell Press and later for Todd Uniforms. After retirement, Jimmy enjoyed getting together with his family and friends to enjoy barbecues, a Friday fish fry, and any other occasions that allowed for him to spend quality time with good people. He especially liked his trips to casinos to play his favorites slots.
Jimmy is survived by his children: Delores "Dee" (Eric) Shepherd of Jefferson City, MO, James M. Clark, Henderson, NV, Kim Lopez, Columbia, MO and James L. (Rhonda) Sheets, Dallas, TX; his brothers, George Sheets of Mexico, MO and Raymond (Tina) Sheets, Davenport, IA; his grandchildren, Shana Akers, Eric H. Shepherd, Eva Miller, Stephen Shepherd, Lakeia Clark, Jamaro Clark, Milton Clark, Derrick Shepherd, Devon Sheets, Jaime Sheets, DaLésa Clark, and Fabi Lopez. He was also blessed with several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Loiss "Sissy" Miller Sheets; brothers, Verdell and Joe Sheets; sister, Marguerite Anderson; step-daughter, Kaye Miller; and a grandson, Jamie T. Miller.
A Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. and a service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Charley Johnson officiating. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.
The general public is welcome to attend the service while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay six feet apart and avoid close contact. Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mexico Senior Center, 606 E. Park St., Mexico, MO 65265.
Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson Street, Mexico.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 5, 2020