|
|
James "Jim" Stephen McCarty, 80, of Blue Springs, MO passed away October 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born January 19, 1939 in Boone County, MO to Woodrow and Virginia (Basinger) McCarty. Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Kruse on January 17, 1959 in Mexico, MO.
Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn McCarty of Blue Springs, MO; son, Patrick McCarty of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Julie Boles (Michael) of Lee's Summit, MO, Katie Brown (Rusty) of Grain Valley, MO; daughter-in-law Lezlie Todd-McCarty of Sedalia; grandchildren, Mikayla Kraus (Dustin) of Hannibal, MO, Aric McCarty of Boulder, CO, Sean McCarty of Kansas City, KS, Mandy Brown of Grain Valley, MO; sister, Mary Ellen Cave of Tebbetts, MO; niece Kathy Meritt (Tom) of Nixa, MO; nephew Stephen Anderson (Pam) of Springfield, MO. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda McCarty; son, Michael McCarty; parents, Woodrow and Virgina McCarty; brother, Paul McCarty. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 29, 2019