Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
805 N.W. RD Mize Rd
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
805 N.W. RD Mize Rd
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stephen McCarty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stephen McCarty Obituary
James "Jim" Stephen McCarty, 80, of Blue Springs, MO passed away October 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born January 19, 1939 in Boone County, MO to Woodrow and Virginia (Basinger) McCarty. Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Kruse on January 17, 1959 in Mexico, MO.

Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn McCarty of Blue Springs, MO; son, Patrick McCarty of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Julie Boles (Michael) of Lee's Summit, MO, Katie Brown (Rusty) of Grain Valley, MO; daughter-in-law Lezlie Todd-McCarty of Sedalia; grandchildren, Mikayla Kraus (Dustin) of Hannibal, MO, Aric McCarty of Boulder, CO, Sean McCarty of Kansas City, KS, Mandy Brown of Grain Valley, MO; sister, Mary Ellen Cave of Tebbetts, MO; niece Kathy Meritt (Tom) of Nixa, MO; nephew Stephen Anderson (Pam) of Springfield, MO. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda McCarty; son, Michael McCarty; parents, Woodrow and Virgina McCarty; brother, Paul McCarty. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel
Download Now