Jan Sullivan Lewis, 84 of Mexico died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at SSM St. Mary's Audrain in Mexico.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday December 23, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Jan was born on June 22, 1935 in Goodwater, TX the daughter of Loren and Mary (Pope) Sullivan.
Jan is survived by her husband Donald Lewis of the home, sons, Lee England and wife Jody of Centralia, Les England and wife Tracy of Centralia, and Mark Wells and wife Amy of Mexico; Step-Children, Tamera Floyd of Jefferson City, Randal Lewis of Pearland, TX, Gina McCulley of Mexico; grandchildren, Shad England and wife Missy, Mary Decker and husband Jared, Erin LeNeave and husband Ben, Margie Jury and husband Aaron, Austin Wells, Jackson Wells, step-grandchildren, Skylar Lewis, Dustin McCulley, and Robbie McCulley.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Clarence England, and an Infant son Robert Ray England.
Jan was served as President of the Little Dixie Saddle Club for 6 years, she was Past President of the MSSCA Horse club, and Past President of the Centralia Alumni Association. Jan spent 10 years as a leader for 4-H. Jan also enjoyed showing horses.
Jan owned and operated dog kennels for many years, also did some interior design.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia City Cemetery, may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019