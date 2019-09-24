Home

Jane Brooks Obituary
Funeral services for Mary Jane Brooks, 87, of Martinsburg, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26th at the Martinsburg Community Church.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mrs. Brooks passed away Saturday, September 21st at The King's Daughters Home in Mexico.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 24, 2019
