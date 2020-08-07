Jane Carolyn (Paxson) Farnen died Aug. 3, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain. She was 85 years old.
Jane was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Kirksville, MO, to Frank and Clara (Seckler) Paxson. She lived in several towns in northeast Missouri and western Illinois as her parents were educators in many school districts before settling in Martinsburg, MO. She graduated from Martinsburg High School and then attended Webster College in Webster Groves, MO, where she studied music, and she would later enjoy attending reunions with her former classmates and teachers. Jane was an excellent pianist and played at many weddings and other church functions, and she also taught piano lessons for several years.
On Jan. 16, 1954, she married John Kevin Farnen at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. After Kevin's service in the U.S. Air Force, the couple moved to Mexico, MO. Besides raising nine children, Jane served in numerous professional, community and volunteer positions.
She was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church for more than 60 years, served on St. Brendan's School Advisory Board and was an active member of the Sunday Adult Faith Study group.
Jane had a zeal for reading and the arts and enjoyed spreading that passion to others. She was a member of Missouri Citizens for the Arts and served on its board of directors. For more than 25 years she was a member of the Wednesday Club, a local book reading club, and served in several officer positions, including one term as president. She served on the boards of the Mexico-Audrain County Library and the Presser Hall Restoration Society. Perhaps her favorite arts-associated activity was serving as a six-state regional representative for Community Concerts. In this capacity, she helped many small and medium-sized towns plan, schedule and raise money for concert series that featured musical and dance performances.
In 1968, she was elected public administrator of Audrain County, and she was re-elected in 1972. After choosing not to run for re-election in 1976, she was appointed by Gov. Joe Teasdale to again serve as public administrator from 1978-1980 to fill the unexpired term that was left open when her successor resigned. As public administrator, Jane helped administer the finances of countless disabled and incapacitated citizens. The Farnen Community Room in the Audrain County Courthouse is named in honor of her and other members of the Farnen family who held public office through a 42-year period. At various times, she also worked for the Audrain County Prosecutor's Office, the Runge-Leonatti Law Firm and the Mexico Travel Agency.
Jane was a longtime member of the Audrain County Democratic Club and a past member of the Audrain County Democratic Central Committee. She was also a charter member of the Audrain Citizens for Tomorrow.
She is survived by her nine children; Kathy (Jeff) Christian of Brooklyn, NY, Mark (Eleanor) Farnen of Columbia, Ann (Max) Fisher of Jefferson City, Pat (Melody) Farnen of Mexico, Dan (Allison) Farnen of Riverton, NJ, Ted Farnen of Columbia, Steve Farnen of St. Louis, Tom Farnen of Frederick, MD, and Julie (Craig) Feldman of Arlington, VA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Brendan Catholic Church with burial at St. Brendan Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mexico – Audrain County Library.
