Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
(573) 684-2115
J.D. Daughtry

J.D. Daughtry Obituary
Memorial services for James David "J.D." Daughtry, 71, of Montgomery City, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25th at Hopewell Baptist Church in rural Wellsville.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.



Arrangements were under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.



Mr. Daughtry passed away Monday, January 13th at University Hospital in Columbia.



Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020
