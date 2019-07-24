|
Jean Wallace Reed
SEPT 13, 1938 – July 4, 2019
Just before sunrise on the 244th Independence day of these United States, Jean Wallace Reed went to her glory. Her husband, Les, daughter, Deborah, and Daughter-in-law, Anne were present. Jean was born in Newark, New Jersey. She attended schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and graduated from Cranston High School in 1956. She and Les were married in the Episcopal Church on Sept. 30, 1961. They resided in Mexico MO for several years when Les worked at the A.P. Green Co. in 1995 they moved to Lake Oconee, Ga
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, adoptive parents, at infant son David Alan Reed and a half sister Rita Margaret Wallace Survivors include her husband Lester Charles Reed, Jr. of Greensboro, Ga; daughter Deborah Lynn Parker and Husband Michael of Duluth, Ga: son Colonel Michael David Reed (USAF Ret.) and wife, Anne of Trulton, Maryland, three grandchildren – Margaret Mary Reed, Kirsten Clement Reed and David Clement Reed: a number of other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service was held Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Episcopal church of the Redeemer in Greensboro, GA. The family requests that memorials could be made in memory of Jean Wallace Reed to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer Outreach Fund, P.O. Box 93, Greensboro, GA 30642 or to the PEO Chapter AP Scholarship fund," PEO executive office, 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, Iowa 50312- 3153.
The McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA 30642 was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 24, 2019