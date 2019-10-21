|
Robinson, Jeanette W. 85, of Mexico, MO died on October 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Al and Leona Wilson; loving wife of the late William S. "Robbo" Robinson; devoted mother of Rick (Jenny) Robinson of Wentzville, MO, John (Lori) Robinson of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Mary (Mike) Parker of Peoria, AZ; dear grandmother of Brandon Robinson, Brittany Robinson, Hunter Robinson, and Sarah (Rydell) Rose. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Joanne King and Wayne Wilson. Visit missouricremate.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019