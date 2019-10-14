|
|
Jessica Olive Andelin, age 41, of Quincy, died at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1978 in Boise, ID, the daughter of Timothy and Pamela (McKenzie) Bundgard. She married Clark Olavi Andelin on December 27, 2005.
In addition to her husband, Jessica is also survived by:
HER FATHER: Timothy Bundgard and his wife Sue;
THREE CHILDREN: Olivia, Isaac and Helen Andelin;
THREE SIBLINGS: Kelli Brooks and her husband Doug; McKenzie Nichols and her husband Joe and Brooke Corby and her husband Kristian;
Her STEP-FATHER Mark Allison and his children Connor Allison and Teagan Allison; and her STEP-FATHER, Steve Anderson. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Jessica's life was held at the Presser Performing Arts Center in Mexico, MO on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, friends can consider a donation to the Jessica Andelin Scholarship for Performing Arts at the Presser Performing Arts Center at 900 South Jefferson Street in Mexico, MO 65265. The PPAC was a place that brought Jessica and her family, especially her children great joy. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019