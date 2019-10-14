Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Presser Arts Center
Mexico, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Andelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Andelin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Andelin Obituary
Jessica Olive Andelin, age 41, of Quincy, died at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1978 in Boise, ID, the daughter of Timothy and Pamela (McKenzie) Bundgard. She married Clark Olavi Andelin on December 27, 2005.

In addition to her husband, Jessica is also survived by:

HER FATHER: Timothy Bundgard and his wife Sue;

THREE CHILDREN: Olivia, Isaac and Helen Andelin;

THREE SIBLINGS: Kelli Brooks and her husband Doug; McKenzie Nichols and her husband Joe and Brooke Corby and her husband Kristian;

Her STEP-FATHER Mark Allison and his children Connor Allison and Teagan Allison; and her STEP-FATHER, Steve Anderson. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Jessica's life was held at the Presser Performing Arts Center in Mexico, MO on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, friends can consider a donation to the Jessica Andelin Scholarship for Performing Arts at the Presser Performing Arts Center at 900 South Jefferson Street in Mexico, MO 65265. The PPAC was a place that brought Jessica and her family, especially her children great joy. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now