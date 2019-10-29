|
|
James Martin Johnson, 75, of New Florence, passed away at 4:22 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Andrew's New Florence Care Center in New Florence.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30, at Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City with Reverend Ed Hankinson officiating. Burial will follow in New Florence Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 8:00 PM.
Jim was born on January 13, 1944 in New Florence, the son of Wade and Clara (Moore) Johnson, Sr. On December 15, 1963 at the Kentucky Road Christian Church in Mexico, he married Barbara Kropf. She survives.
Mr. Johnson was a 1962 graduate of Montgomery County High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Montgomery County Road and Bridge from 1982-2009.
Jim was a member of the Lions Club and the Montgomery Masonic Lodge 246. He was an avid hunter and was especially known as a "dead eye with a pea shooter." He also enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, photography, boating, skiing and camping. Horses were another love of his, along with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Barbara Johnson of the home; two children, Michelle (Bill) Johnson Schafer of Martinsburg and Steve (Cheryl Myrick) Johnson of Montgomery City; four grandchildren, Josh W. (Marisa) Schafer of Martinsburg, Ashley R. (Danny Seitz) Schafer of Troy, Illinois, Haeley R. Johnson and Alec C. Johnson, both of Montgomery City; and two great-grandchildren, Renly and Ellie.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Wade Johnson, Jr.; and two sisters, Isabelle Sutton and Lula Mae Pugh.
Memorial donations may be made to the , c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.
Online condolences may be left at www.schlankerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 29, 2019