Joan Garufi
Joan Garufi, 81, of Wellsville, died peacefully in her home, Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Private Family Graveside Services will be Monday, April 13th at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Wellsville. Father Bill Debo will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be her son, Gary Garufi and grandchildren, Brian Maskey, John Maskey, Jason Maskey, Amy Crocfer and Philip Collins. Honorary pallbearer will be grandson, Cory Collins.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mrs. Garufi was born May 31, 1938 in Wellsville, Missouri, a daughter of John Joseph Nation Sr. and Florence Virginia (Grennan) Nation.
She was a 1956 graduate of Mercy High School in University City. Joan continued her education at a St. Ann Business School receiving her certificate.
On April 12, 1958 at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Wellsville, she married Vincent Edward Garufi, Jr. They shared over 50 years together, before he preceded her in death on March 23, 2009.
Joan and Vince lived in Overland from 1958-1961, Albany, New York from 1961-1968, St. Charles from 1968-1980 before moving back to Wellsville in 1980.
She was the City Clerk for Wellsville from June 1984 – May 1989 and again from July 1995 – August 1999. Joan was an alderman for the City of Wellsville from April 1990 – April 1992. She worked as a clerk for the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney's office from January 2000 until her retirement on May 31, 2001.
Joan and Vince were owners and operators of their own businesses that included Just Smittys Restaurant in St. Charles and Vince's Hometown Bakery in Wellsville. Joan was also part owner of Midwest Aircraft Components, based out of Wellsville, that she shared ownership with her brothers and sister.
Joan was a member of Church of the Resurrection in Wellsville, where she held several roles throughout the church, including Eucharistic Minister, teaching religion classes and was a member of CWO, Catholic Women's Organization.
Joan spent her life in service to her family, her faith and to her community. After her son, Vince, was injured in a car accident in 1979, Joan single handedly orchestrated complete 24/7 care until his passing 16 years later. Her advocacy on her son's behalf, led to her involvement with the National Head Injury Foundation at a time when persistent vegetative state was minimally known and less understood. More than anything, Joan loved the time she spent with her immediate family, extended family and especially the Nation clan.
She also liked skydiving and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Joan is survived by her three children, Gary Thomas Garufi and Cheryl Ann Crocfer, of Wellsville and Leslie Lynn Collins and husband, Wendell "Kip", of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Brian Scott (Michelle) Maskey, of Wellsville, John Vincent (Kelli) Maskey, of Martinsburg, Jason Alan (Krysta) Maskey, of St. Peters, Philip Edward (Chandra) Collins, of Fulton, Amy Louise Crocfer, of Wellsville, Cory Weston Collins, serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Drum, New York, Sandra (Jason) Feltmann and Adam Collins, of Park Hills; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jack and Willow Maskey, of Wellsville, Emalynn Maskey, of Martinsburg, Hunter, Ayden, Kale and Brayden Maskey, of St. Peters, Gemma Collins, of Fulton, Alyssa and Jason Feltmann, Jr. and Abigail, Georgia and Scarlett Collins, of Park Hills; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Vernon "Dick" and Linda Nation, of Sanford, Florida and Robert Wayne "Bob" and Caroline Nation, of Wellsville; sisters-in-law, Shirley Janice Nation and Sandra Sue Nation, of Wellsville and brother-in-law, James Everett Gooch, of Wellsville; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Nation; husband, Vincent Edward Garufi, Jr.; son, Vincent Edward Garufi III; siblings, John Joseph "Johnny" Nation, Jr., Dr. Mary Virginia (Nation) Gooch and James Donald "Don" Nation; son-in-law, Stan K. Crocfer; sister-in-law, Rebecca Alice "Becky" (Ridenour) Nation; nephew, Patrick Alan Nation; great-nephew, William Claude "Bill" Holmes III and granddaughter-in-law, Alicia (Schafer) Maskey.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020