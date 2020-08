Joan Weinand, 93, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, at St. Brendan Catholic Church. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.Visitation is Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com