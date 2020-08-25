Joan Weinand



Joan Weinand, 93, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, at St. Brendan Catholic Church with Fr. Dylan Schrader officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.



Visitation is Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.



Joan was born on September 2, 1926 in Mexico, the daughter of Carl Joseph and Teresa (Kersting) Weinand, Sr.



Miss Weinand graduated from St. Brendan High School. She worked as an Executive Secretary for General Motors in Kansas City for 35 years, retiring in 1989.



Joan was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church and volunteered for many charitable organizations including the Mexico Senior Center. She was much loved by her family and friends and will be known for her wit, humor and compassion.



Survivors include her niece, Barbara Atherton Emard from Marietta, Georgia; five nephews, Robert (Brenda) Atherton of Awendaw, South Carolina, James (Connie) Atherton and John (Jolie) Atherton, all of Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph Muscatel and John (Carla) Muscatel, all of Michigan; and many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great-niece.



Joan was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Joseph Weinand, Jr.; and two sisters, Mary Beth Muscatel and Carolyn Atherton.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Brendan Catholic Church or ACCIS. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.



