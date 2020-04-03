Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Joanna Rhodus Truesdell

Joanna Rhodus Truesdell Obituary
Joanna Rhodus Truesdell, 89, a proud daughter of Mexico and MHS Class of 1948, died March 26, 2020, in St. Louis. Born Feb. 21, 1931 to Inez P. and Howard J. Rhodus, the prominent president of Continental Bank Supply, Joanna grew up two blocks from Simmons Stables, where she dawdled in view of teachers who hurried her along to Eugene Field Elementary, and she babysat a young Christopher Bond. She and husband Jack married Dec. 27, 1954, in her childhood home at 928 S. Western St. and lived in St. Louis, where she shared with their four children her joys that included music, art, books, history and mischief, recalling a stinkbomb tossed into an MMA dorm that caused her father to let her stew overnight in jail. Educated at Lindenwood College in St. Charles as a teacher, she volunteered with, among others, the Girl Scouts, St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Symphony, Junior League, and at every opportunity beside her husband, a Korean War vet, business owner and longtime civic leader in their suburban community. Burial will be at his side in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Condolences at boppchapel.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020
