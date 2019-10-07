Home

Joe Wieberg

Joe Wieberg Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Theodore "Joe" Wieberg, 93, of Martinsburg, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, Monday, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mr. Wieberg passed away Friday, October 4th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019
