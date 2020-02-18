Home

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
JOHN ELLES
JOHN E. ELLES

JOHN E. ELLES Obituary
John J. Elles, age 88, of Mexico, MO passed away Friday February 15,

2020. John was born March 19, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to the late John B.

and Helen M. (Sisco) Elles. He retired from the Quality Assurance

Department of US Steel but continued to work as a shuttle bus driver

for Laidlaw Transit in the Mills for several years. John was a US Airforce

veteran, an American Legion member, an avid fisherman and a

collector of fishing rods and reels.

John is survived by his four children, Sandra Jean Nolan of Kansas City,

MO, Barton James Elles of Santa Fe, MO, James Patrick Elles of

Martinsburg, MO and Rose Marie Moreau of Columbia, MO; nine

grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Malvina

Karhusz of Lorain, OH and Irene Meyers of Amherst, OH; and several

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Matthew

Moreau and his brother, Bert Elles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday February 20, 2020 at

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage,

Indiana 46368 with pastor Bob Burton Officiating. Visitation will be

held one hour prior to the funeral service at the Funeral Home. Burial

will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020
