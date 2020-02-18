|
|
John J. Elles, age 88, of Mexico, MO passed away Friday February 15,
2020. John was born March 19, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to the late John B.
and Helen M. (Sisco) Elles. He retired from the Quality Assurance
Department of US Steel but continued to work as a shuttle bus driver
for Laidlaw Transit in the Mills for several years. John was a US Airforce
veteran, an American Legion member, an avid fisherman and a
collector of fishing rods and reels.
John is survived by his four children, Sandra Jean Nolan of Kansas City,
MO, Barton James Elles of Santa Fe, MO, James Patrick Elles of
Martinsburg, MO and Rose Marie Moreau of Columbia, MO; nine
grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Malvina
Karhusz of Lorain, OH and Irene Meyers of Amherst, OH; and several
nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Matthew
Moreau and his brother, Bert Elles.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday February 20, 2020 at
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage,
Indiana 46368 with pastor Bob Burton Officiating. Visitation will be
held one hour prior to the funeral service at the Funeral Home. Burial
will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020