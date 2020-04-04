Home

JOHN F. "SPARKY" SPARKS


1932 - 2020
JOHN F. "SPARKY" SPARKS Obituary
John Sparks



John F. "Sparky" Sparks, 88, of Mexico, passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home.



Private Graveside Services will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.



John was born on January 28, 1932 in Farber, the son of Floyd and Marguerite (Springman) Sparks. On June 2, 1961 at the First Baptist Church in Mexico, he married Darlene Harrison. She passed away on July 18, 2010.



Mr. Sparks was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1951-1959. He served in the Korean War as a medic and was a Purple Heart recipient.



John was a carpenter and had also delivered auto parts for his nephew, Don Magnus, at T & H Auto Supply. He enjoyed collecting knives and Coca-Cola and A.P. Green Memorabilia.



Survivors include two daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Barker and Mary Braden, both of Mexico; four grandchildren, Heather (Kyle) Burnett of Mexico, Scott (Cassie) Barker of Lee's Summit, Tabitha Braden of Mexico, and Abigail Braden of Mexico; and five great-grandchildren, Kylie and Makayla Burnett, Paytyn and Penelope Windsor, and Luna Hency.



In addition to his wife, Darlene, John was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Walter Sparks; and three sisters, Dorothy Magnus, Catherine Woolridge and Joyce Middleton.



Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home Second Floor Activities, Second Floor or Alzheimer's Second Floor. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.



Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020
