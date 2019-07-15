|
|
John Patrick Clayton, of Mexico, passed away July 10, 2019 at his home.
A visitation will be Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
John was born November 28, 1955 in Phoenix Arizona, the son of Revis and Marjorie (Feger) Clayton.
He graduated from Mexico High School class of 1974. John was married on August 08, 1977 in Mexico at Union Baptist Church to Kathy Love. John and Kathy were married 47 years.
John worked at National and Harbison Walker for over 20 plus years and retired in 2017. He's known for being very adventurous. Many things he enjoyed were dog racing, horse races, hunting, trapping, fishing, and most of all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife Kathy, of the home; two sons, Clinton (Amanda) Clayton and Clifford Clayton; two granddaughters, Reagan and Brynn Clayton; his Mother Marjorie Feger; one brother, Joe Clayton; one sister, Jeanne Clayton Emerson; uncle Bill "Bull" (Marilyn) Clayton; aunt Connie Beamer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father, Revis Clayton and one nephew, Shaun Clayton.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S Jefferson, Mexico, Missouri, 65265.
Online Condolences can be made to [email protected]
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 15, 2019