Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
(573) 642-3334
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
John William Braxton Jr.


1951 - 2019
John William Braxton Jr. Obituary
John William Braxton Jr., 68, of Columbia passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home with loved ones by his side.

He was born in Mexico, Missouri on April 3, 1951, the son of the late John William Braxton Sr. and the late Eliza Mae (Gardner) Braxton.

John was united in marriage to Mary Carol (Butler) Braxton. She survives his passing.

John attended Fulton High School and Linn Technical College. He retired from Kraft Foods where he worked as an Industrial Mechanic. John was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising cattle, and attending gun shows. It was not uncommon to find him at Gerbes or at home, cooking with a glass of wine. John loved music and listened to everything from country to jazz and blues. He was a devoted family man who treasured time spent with his grandchildren, family and friends. John was a great storyteller and had an amazing smile.

His memory will be cherished by his wife of 44 years, Mary; daughters, Angela Shelton (Mike) of Columbia; Leah Moser (Matt) of St. Louis; brother, Charles Braxton (Anna) of Fulton; sisters, Della Richmond (William) of Fulton, and Lynette Wise and Minnie Bates of St. Louis; four grandchildren, Calen Shelton, Calli Shelton, Chloe Shelton, and Caroline Moser; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers, Alan Black and Gary Braxton.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Crowson officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in New London.

Memorial donations are suggested to Special Olympics or Missouri Department of Conservation, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019
