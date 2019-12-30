Home

Jr. Folta

Jr. Folta Obituary
Memorial Mass for Albert Joseph "Jr." Folta, 96, of Wellsville, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3rd at Church of the Resurrection in Wellsville.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the church.

Inurnment with Full Military Honors will be held in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mr. Folta passed away Tuesday, December 24th at Gamma Road Lodge in Wellsville.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019
