Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
J.R. Gilman Obituary
James Robert "J.R." Gilman, 88, of Mexico, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at H.S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery located on Rt. Z, Calwood/Fulton road.

J.R. was born on Dec. 15, 1930 in Calwood, MO, the son of Cecil and Barbara (Womack) Gilman. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1948 – 1952.

He was first married to Josephine Drew and was later married to Shirley Sparks. Both have preceded him in death in addition to his parents, and a daughter Diana Gilman West and a son Michael Wayne Gilman.

He worked for Charlie Rainey for 20 years, Pearl Motor Co. for 20 years, and retired from O'Reilly Auto Parts.

He is survived by a daughter Mary Kay Banks of Sedalia, MO; a son James Robert Gilman, Jr. and his wife Ann of O'Fallon, MO; a step-son Terry Sparks of Moberly; and a sister Jere Nelson of Perry; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the MO Veterans Home of Mexico.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
