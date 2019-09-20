|
|
Garnett G. "JR" Thomas, Jr., 71, of Mexico, passed away at 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. T. L. Garner, Jr., officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
JR was born on September 26, 1947 in Mexico, the son of Garnett G. and Georgia Mae (Hoard) Thomas, Sr. On December 20, 1974 in Mexico, he married Jo Ann West and to this union, one daughter Jocelyn RaeAnn Thomas was born.
Mr. Thomas was a 1966 graduate of Mexico High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1966-68, serving in Vietnam as a Medic. He was a Life Member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #3772 of Mexico and Life Member of the DAV Department.
JR worked at National Refractories for 30 years and the Missouri Veterans Home for five years. He was a member of Ward Chapel AME Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Thomas of the home; daughter, Jocelyn Thomas of St. Charles; daughter, Nickcole Bolden of Chicago; two grandchildren, Shavonne Jackson and Naomi Bolden; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Leonard Ray (Marilyn) Thomas of Columbia; and one sister, Phyllis Gentry of Kansas City.
JR was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gracie Kerr.
Memorial donations may be made to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital CLC Department or Second Missionary Baptist Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 20, 2019