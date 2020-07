Juanita KentPrivate Family Services for Juanita Kent, 85, of Wellsville, will be Friday, July 31st at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.Mrs. Kent passed away Wednesday, July 29th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri.Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz