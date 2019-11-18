|
|
Juanita B. Parrish, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at St. Brendan Catholic Church. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Juanita was born on June 25, 1935 in rural Fulton, the daughter of C. Walter and Bernice (Kimmich) Snow. On October 7, 1950 in Mexico, she married Austin Earl Parrish. He passed away on December 21, 2005.
Mrs. Parrish had worked as a nurse for Allen's Nursing Home. After retirement, she continued with home nursing.
Juanita was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church, Ladies of St. Brendan, and the Federated Club. She had also helped as a fundraiser for Relay for Life, American Heart Association and the March of Dimes. But more than anything, she loved to spoil her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Anita (Jack) Wiggins of Dillon, Montana, and Nick (Cindy) Parrish of Thompson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Cory) LaGesse of Benton City, Nicholas (Jessica) Parrish of Mexico, Cara (Lucas) Simonsen of Dillon, Montana, Ryan (Leann) Walker of Mexico and Maelea Parrish of Thompson; great-grandchildren, Lexus LaGesse of Benton City, Evelyn and Aurora Simonsen of Dillon, Montana, and Melanie, Austin and Anna Walker of Mexico; sister, Olivia "Libby" Clark of Benton City; and a sister-in-law, Jessie Snow of Holts Summit.
In addition to her husband, Austin Earl, Juanita was preceded in death by one son, William "Bill" Parrish; her parents; brother, William "Bill" Snow; and daughter-in-law, Deb Parrish.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Brendan Catholic Church, St. Anthony Church (c/o Dan Gloe or Tim Engemann), or to the Deb Parrish Scholarship. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 18, 2019