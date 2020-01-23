|
Judith A. Iman, 75, of Mexico, died at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Iman officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 12 noon until service time. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Judith was born on March 21, 1944, in Mexico. She was the daughter of Randall and Grace (Black) Cole. On Sept. 18, 1976, in Mexico, she married Robert B. Iman who survives.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Mexico.
In addition to her husband Robert, survivors include one sister, Joyce Duckworth and husband Charles, Mexico; two nieces, Dee Dee Piper (Andy), of Dallas, Tex., and Donna Thornton (Tim), of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one nephew, Chuck Duckworth (Karen), of Overland Park, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Mexico. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020