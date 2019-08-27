Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Cain


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Cain Obituary
Judith Marie Cain, 80, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Forman officiating. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park Columbariums.

Visitation is Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Judy was born January 4, 1939 in Mexico, the daughter of Ezra and Gladys (Johnson) Cain.

Ms. Cain was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church. She worked for accounting firms in Nashville, TN, and Columbia, MO, until retirement, Judy volunteered at SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain and was the bookkeeper for their Lifeline Program.

Survivors include one brother, Ronald (Sharon) Cain of Columbia; one sister, Ruth Ann Beasley of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew her as "Aunt Aunt Judy".

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now