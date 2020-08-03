Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Eric Weibel, 45, Centralia, MO passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Centralia, MO. He was born January 26, 1975 in Mexico, MO the son of Greg Weibel and Carmen (Davidson) Davis.



He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his father Greg Weibel and Lori of Thompson, MO; his mother Carmen Davis and her husband Mike of Moberly, MO; of Centralia; one sister Nikki Shoemate and her husband Craig of Centralia, MO; five step brothers Matthew Weibel and Debbie and Zachery Sage and Brittany of Overland Park, KS, Chris Davis and his wife Liz of Kansas City, MO, Marc Davis and his wife Meleah of Huntsville, AL and Kyle Davis of Cairo, MO; one step sister Elizabeth Watkins and her husband Ben of Moberly, MO; his nephews Blake Taft, Trey Taft and Hannah and Noah Taft; his nieces Maci Shoemate, Ari Weibel and Zoe Weibel; his grandparents Bob and Nadene Weibel of Thompson, MO and Dorothy Davidson and the late Bill Davidson of Centralia, MO; other relatives and many dear friends.



Eric was a 1993 graduate of Centralia High School. He worked in the shipping department for Dana Corporation in Columbia, MO. He was a member of U.A.W. and enjoyed hunting, fishing, remote control cars, his jeep and spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews. Eric had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help anyone at any time.



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitetails Unlimited Youth Hunt, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.

