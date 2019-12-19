|
Kenneth P. Hays, 76, of Benton City, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Martinsburg Community Church in Martinsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Benton City Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.
Kenny was born on Feb. 26, 1943 in Readsville, MO, the son of Lyndell and Pearl (Blackburn) Hays. On Dec. 31, 1983 he married Lois Johnson in Martinsburg.
Kenny had worked at A.P. Green Refractories, was a member of the Elks Lodge, and enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife Lois of the home; his children, Kenny Russell (Wendy) Hays of Canada, Donny (Rhoda) Hays of Fulton, Patricia (Darrell) Boyer of Benton City, and Joel' (Sabrina) Hays of Benton City; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Jimmy (Ronda) Hays of Fulton; and a sister Norma (Roy) Shaon of Fulton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Merlyn Hays.
Memorials may be made to the or the in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 19, 2019