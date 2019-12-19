|
Laura Lee Wilkerson, 69, of Edmond, OK, formerly of Middletown, MO, died on
Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Laura was born on August 10, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, to Nomer Lee and Virginia
Belle Harrelson Wilkerson. She grew up in Middletown and enjoyed playing with
her dog, Trixie, and her cat, Blackie, spending time with her brother and cousins,
and being part of the Glee Club at school. She graduated from Wellsville-
Middletown R-1 High School in 1969. She then lived and worked in St. Louis for
a few years before returning to Middletown. Laura also spent time living in St.
Peters, Montgomery City, Vandalia, and New Florence, MO, before moving to
Edmond, OK, to join her family earlier this year. While living in Montgomery City,
Laura enjoyed volunteering at the Montgomery County Senior Center. She was a
member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Wellsville, MO.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ann Wilkerson, of
Edmond, OK; nephew and niece-in-law, Chad and Beth Wilkerson, of Edmond,
OK; niece, Dana Wilkerson, of Oklahoma City, OK; great-nieces and great-
nephew, Maura, Claire, Nicholas, and Vera Wilkerson, of Edmond, OK; and
cousins Sara and Tommy Sutton of Lexington, KY, and Larry and Sue Walker of
Foristell, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Virginia Wilkerson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at
Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, MO. Visitation will be held from
1:00 PM until the time of service. Rev. Jonathan Bradley will officiate. Honorary
pallbearers include Larry Walker, Tommy Sutton, Merle Culwell, Vince Logan,
Elmer Hill, Larry Thomas, Paul Dunbar, James Dunbar, and Lindell Spiers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Arthur Center, c/o Schlanker
Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO, 63361.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 19, 2019