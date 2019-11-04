|
Harriett LaVern Hildebrand Covington, 99, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Columbia, MO, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Pueblo Norte Care Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Harriett LaVern was born December 6, 1919 in Benton City, MO, to Harry O. Hildebrand and Esther Northcutt Hildebrand. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, MO and then went on to study voice in New York City at the John Seagle Music Colony. She married Charles Millard Covington on May 23, 1943, at the Wellsville Christian Church. They were married over 67 wonderful years until Mr. Covington's death on June 18, 2010. Mrs. Covington ran a small advertising business in Webster Groves and later worked for a Christian Publishing Company. She taught voice and piano and was a substitute teacher in St. Louis. Mrs. Covington was a member of the Broadway Christian Church in Columbia and was a singer in the church choirs in Columbia, Wellsville and Webster Groves. She was a member of PEO, former Board Member of William Woods College, loved to travel including Hawaii and Europe, loved music, and adored her parents.
Mrs. Covington is survived by two children: Charles Covington and wife, Maja Wessels of Paradise Valley, Arizona and Pam Covington Lottmann and husband, Steven Engelberg of Washington DC; four grandchildren: Brady Covington; Anne O'Shaughnessy and husband, Brian; Andrew C. Lottmann; and Linden Coyne and husband, Frank; and eight great- grandchildren: Hugh, William, Eamon, Sophia, Zachary, Nola, Rocco and Cosimo.
Mrs. Covington was preceded in death by her parents, Harry O. and Esther Northcutt Hildebrand and her husband, Charles Millard Covington.
Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Benton City Cemetery in Benton City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Valley ("Donate" link at www.hov.org) will be appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019