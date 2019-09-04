Home

Leonard Mills Obituary
Leonard C. Mills, 88, of Mexico, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center.

Odd Fellow Lodge Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Arnold Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow with Rev. Gary Pillischafske officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation is Friday from 12:30 p.m. until time of Lodge Services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
