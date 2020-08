Leroy Smith, 88, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Pike officiating. Burial will follow at the Centralia City Cemetery.Visitation will be Monday at 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com