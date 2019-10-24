Home

Linda Houser Obituary
Linda Lou Houser, 72, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.

Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, at Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown with Tony Maxwell officiating. Visitation is Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.

Linda was born on February 7, 1947 in Mexico, the daughter of Ora Lindell and Margaret I. (Duff) Hollensteiner. On January 20, 1973 in Mexico, she married Jimmie D. "Curly" Houser. He passed away on January 27, 2011.

Mrs. Houser was a 1965 graduate of Mexico High School. In the 1970's, she was hired as a hairdresser by Linda Lineberry. She worked there for 20 years until going to Illusions Unlimited.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Mary (Lannie) Patton of Centralia; her cousin, Mickey (Kit) Lehnen of Oregon; her friend and caretaker, Diana (Donnie) Schwartze of Martinsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Curly, Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial donations may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight or the Missouri Veterans Home. Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019
