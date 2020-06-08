Linda Lou (Crump) Clark
Linda Lou (Crump) Clark, 79, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Eric Mattson officiating.
Linda was born on January 12, 1941, in Mexico, the daughter of Melville Leo and Edna Mae "Peggy" (Dean) Crump. On June 16, 1974, she married Ron Clark in Mexico.
She started work at the age of 16 as a COE student at Mexico Savings Bank, which later became Commerce Bank. Over her 50 years in banking she held many titles, including teller, bookkeeper and commercial loan assistant. Linda enjoyed flower gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ron of the home; daughter, Sonja (Ty) Eldridge of Mexico; step-daughter, Robin (Joe) Polston of Mexico; step-son, Randy (Ondie) Clark of Mexico; sister, Sue (Frank) Johnson of Mexico; brother, Joe Crump of Mexico; eight grandchildren, Kristin (Mitch) Jurgesmeyer, Megan Eldridge, Shannon Eldridge (Trent Beshears), Ashley Williams (Brian Grote), Lindsay Polston (Shane Jackson), Jennifer Stuart, Alyson Clark and Eladio Clark; four great-grandchildren, Clayton Jurgesmeyer, Lauren Jurgesmeyer, Linn Stuart and Matthew Stuart.
She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Madelyn Clark and one grandson, Luke Nathaneal Clark.
Arrangements are being handled by Arnold Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Audrain County Relay For Life. They may be sent in care of, Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
The family suggests signing the online guestbook and offering condolences at www.arnoldfh.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.