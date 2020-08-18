1/1
LOIS VIRGINIA HAVENNER LEWTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Virginia Havenner Lewton, 91, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:58 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.

The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.

Lois was born August 5, 1929, in Hannibal, MO to Harry Harrison Havenner and Lois Hazel Harrison Havenner.

She was married to David D. Lewton on July 19, 1947 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2001.

Survivors include 6 children: Michael Lewton (Sharon) of Vandalia, MO; Bob Lewton (Lillie) of Hannibal, MO; Jane A. Bleigh (Tom) of Hannibal, MO; Richard L. Lewton of Kirksville, MO; Jeffrey L. "Gus" Lewton (Beth) of Mexico, MO; and Mary E. VanArsdale (Dan) of Hamilton, IL. Also surviving are 1 brother, John Havenner (Wilma) of Tehachapi, CA; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; 1 grandson, Jared Whitley; and 1 great grandson, Sam Whitley.

For many years Lois enjoyed being a Library Clerk at Oakwood Elementary School in Hannibal. Lois also previously worked at "The Famous" clothing store in Hannibal and at Montgomery Ward.

Lois was a member of the last class to graduate from Tilden High School, where she was a member of the girls' basketball team. Needlepoint, playing cards with friends and reading were a few of Lois's favorites. A wonderful cook, Lois prepared wonderful meals for her family over the years, with her fried chicken and cole slaw being two of her specialties. Trips with her husband to the horse races in Hot Springs, Arkansas or visits from her grandchildren were always moments that Lois took pleasure in. Lois's family was her world and she always cherished the times they shared together.

Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal, where she also served as deacon.

Lois was a founding member of the Lillian Lane Circle of Kings Daughters and was a current member of the CRD Circle.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, MO or the King's Daughter's Home in Mexico, MO.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved