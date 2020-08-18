Lois Virginia Havenner Lewton, 91, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:58 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Lois was born August 5, 1929, in Hannibal, MO to Harry Harrison Havenner and Lois Hazel Harrison Havenner.
She was married to David D. Lewton on July 19, 1947 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2001.
Survivors include 6 children: Michael Lewton (Sharon) of Vandalia, MO; Bob Lewton (Lillie) of Hannibal, MO; Jane A. Bleigh (Tom) of Hannibal, MO; Richard L. Lewton of Kirksville, MO; Jeffrey L. "Gus" Lewton (Beth) of Mexico, MO; and Mary E. VanArsdale (Dan) of Hamilton, IL. Also surviving are 1 brother, John Havenner (Wilma) of Tehachapi, CA; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; 1 grandson, Jared Whitley; and 1 great grandson, Sam Whitley.
For many years Lois enjoyed being a Library Clerk at Oakwood Elementary School in Hannibal. Lois also previously worked at "The Famous" clothing store in Hannibal and at Montgomery Ward.
Lois was a member of the last class to graduate from Tilden High School, where she was a member of the girls' basketball team. Needlepoint, playing cards with friends and reading were a few of Lois's favorites. A wonderful cook, Lois prepared wonderful meals for her family over the years, with her fried chicken and cole slaw being two of her specialties. Trips with her husband to the horse races in Hot Springs, Arkansas or visits from her grandchildren were always moments that Lois took pleasure in. Lois's family was her world and she always cherished the times they shared together.
Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal, where she also served as deacon.
Lois was a founding member of the Lillian Lane Circle of Kings Daughters and was a current member of the CRD Circle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, MO or the King's Daughter's Home in Mexico, MO.
