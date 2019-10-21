|
|
Lola Mae Knipfel, 80, of Fulton, formerly of Auxvasse, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fulton Presbyterian Manor in Fulton.
Memorial Services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation is Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lola was born on November 17, 1938 in Mexico, the daughter of Gordie G. and Virgie Dean (Pollard) Mills. She married Wesley Knipfel and they had four children together.
Ms. Knipfel was a spectacular waitress, working in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and for many local restaurants. She retired from Maggie's Café in New Florence.
Lola loved her flowers, especially lilacs, roses and honeysuckles. She enjoyed feeding birds with hummingbirds being her favorite.
Survivors include four children, Deborah (Jim) Mefford of Walker, Iowa, Pamela (Bill Skogman) Beavers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Michelle Knipfel of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Troy (Renee) Knipfel of Auxvasse; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and four siblings, Richard (Janice) Mills of Mexico, Barbara (Edwin) Mortimer of Centralia, Ruth (Alden) Killian of Centralia, and Dennis (Becky) Mills of Centralia.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings, Edith, Gordon, Leona, Billy, Gene, Lawanda, Clifton, Gilberta, Leonard, Bruce, Thomas, Ray and Daisy.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fulton Presbyterian Manor, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019