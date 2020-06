Loretta Dickson

Loretta DicksonLoretta A. Dickson, 71, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain.A Celebration of Life will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Mid-Mo Evangelistic Center in Mexico with Pastor Randy Dickson officiating.Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com