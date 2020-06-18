Loretta Dickson
Loretta A. Dickson, 71, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Mid-Mo Evangelistic Center in Mexico with Pastor Randy Dickson officiating.
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.