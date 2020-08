LUCILLE BLAKEMORELucille Blakemore, 104, Sturgeon, MO passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia, MO. She was born January 26, 1916 in Boone County, MO the daughter of the late Evertt and Ada (Sims) Stone. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net