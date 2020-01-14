|
|
Lutie M. Tilton
Lutie M. Tilton, 89, of Hatton passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her daughter's home in Branson West, Missouri. The daughter of the late Joseph Wren Iman and the late Grace Truman (Neyman) Iman, she was born in Hatton, Missouri on June 3, 1930 She was united in marriage to Leonard "Bud" Tilton on July 19, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1997. Lutie spent most of her life in the Hatton area. She drove a school bus for North Callaway School District for 28 years before retiring. She loved working on the farm in the fields, gardening, and raising the most breath-taking flowers. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She is survived by son, Donald Tilton (Joyce) of Fulton; daughter, Judy Grimm (Tom) of Branson West; sisters, Virginia Ruble, Polly Crawford, and Martha Richardson; sister-in-law, Betty Iman; grandchildren, Tiffany Pahl, Nicole Tilton, Gabriel Tilton, and Kimberly Tilton; and greatgrandchildren, Gracie Pahl, Tori Tilton, and Ollie Tilton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Kenneth L. Tilton; and brothers, Bill, J.W., Ben, Raymond, and Don Iman. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Auxvasse with Pastor Paul Klepees officiating. Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020