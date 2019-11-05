|
|
M. Dolores Sunderland, 90, of Osage Beach, Mo., formerly of Mexico, died at 4:05 p.m. Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019, at the Higbee Cemetery, in Higbee, Mo., with Rev. Eric Mattson officiating. Pickering Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Dolores was born July 15, 1929, in St. Louis, the daughter of Robert and Lina (Lewis) Smith. On Feb. 22, 1947, in Moberly, she married John Archie Sunderland. Mr. Sunderland preceded her in death on July 21, 2001.
Dolores was a member of the Mexico United Methodist Church where she was past president of the preschool PTA. She had served on the steering committee at MHS and was past president of the Band Mothers. She was a past president of the Missouri State Cosmetology Association. She had served as both a cub scout and a brownie leader.
Survivors include one son, John Archie Sunderland, Jr. and wife Sandy, of Golden, Mo.; one daughter, Judy Cantu and husband Andrew, of Conroe, Texas; one sister, Gladys Marie Schneider, of Mexico; two grandchildren, Clayton Gerkin and wife Sequoia, of Denton, Texas, and Grant Gerken, of Woodlands, Texas; two great grandchildren, Ryder and Finleigh Gerken; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by one son, Freddie Joe Sunderland; one sister, Dora Alice Peer; and one brother, Robert Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mexico United Methodist Church. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019