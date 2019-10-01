|
Marcile N. Hickman, 98, of Kingdom City passed away at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
She was born on May 19, 1921 in Auxvasse, Missouri, the daughter of the late Shelby Shay and the late Edith (Freeman) Shay.
On September 7, 1946, Marcile was united in marriage to Jessie Clyde Hickman. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2004.
Marcile worked for Ozarkland for 50 years, 35 years as the manager. She was a member of Old Auxvasse Nine Mile Church. An active member of her community, Marcile was a 4H Leader and served as an election judge for more than 75 years.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughters, Brenda Hickman of Mexico, and Glenda Ruffner of Jefferson City; granddaughter, Kitrina Meyer and her fiancé, Tim Tinnin; great-grandchildren, Jordan Renkemeyer, Tyler Renkemeyer (Hope); great-great-granddaughters, Madeline and Lydia Renkemeyer; many nieces and nephews; and close friends, Terry and Robin Wright of Calwood, Roy and Phyllis Korte of Calwood, Janice Kleinsorge of Mexico, and Dr. Robert Link of Fulton.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marcile was preceded in death by brothers, Lindell and Donal Shay.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Donaldo Sonntag officiating. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Auxvasse Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to , c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019