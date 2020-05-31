Margaret Anne Stevens, 82, of Mexico, Missouri, formerly of Rochester, NY, died at 6:20 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, at her home in Mexico.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in New York. Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 31, 2020.