Margaret Kathryn Caldwell, 89, of Perry, passed away at 11:32 a.m.
August 26, 2020 at her daughters home in Mexico.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Caldwell was born July 15, 1931 in Hannibal, the daughter of
Champ Clark and Alice Lucille Geery Briscoe.
She married Edmond Cleaver Caldwell in Hannibal on August 10, 1951
and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Survivors include: two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" (Riley Harris)
Caldwell of Perry and Mary Kay (Tim) Wyss of Mexico; one
daughter-in-law, Teresa Caldwell of Perry; five grandchildren, Larry
Dean (Ramona) Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO, Cindy Deener of Perry,
Michael (Samantha) Crocker of Sembach, Germany; Champ (CheyAnne)
Caldwell of Perry and Cannon (Brandon) Feldmann of Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by one son, Eddie B. Caldwell; one sister,
Betty Peters and one brother, Tom Briscoe.
Mrs. Caldwell was a lifetime area resident and member of St. William
Catholic Church. She graduated from McCreedy Catholic School in
Hannibal. She was employed as an AT&T operator prior to her marriage
and then became a homemaker. She was a member of the Entre Nous Club
and Hutchison Homemakers. She loved bridge and her bridge club. She
also loved cooking, collecting cookbooks, traveling and was a
professional bargain shopper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice and
Pallitive Care, St. William Catholic Church, the Alzheimer's Association
or Lick Creek Cemetery, in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, PO Box 427,
Perry, MO 63462.
