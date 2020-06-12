Margie Ann Wieberg
For more than 40 years, the voices lifted in song at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Martinsburg took their lead from Margie Wieberg. She was the organist for some 3,500 Sunday and weekday Masses, funerals and weddings, painstakingly selecting the hymns, conducting practices and then accompanying the church's choir and soloists. She also worked with students at St. Joseph's School across the street.
She took no pay. Music and church were central to her life, along with her large and occasionally boisterous family.
She died peacefully Friday morning at age 90 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, following a brief illness that evolved into pneumonia. Two of her four sons and her daughter were at her side. Carl Wieberg, her husband of nearly 67 years, also had kept a daily vigil.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Austin Okoli officiating. Visitation will be held for family only before the service. Masks are required to enter the church.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery south of Martinsburg.
Margie Ann Fecht was born May 8, 1930, in Mexico, the elder daughter of Lawrence and Lena Fecht. Her mother, an accomplished pianist, came from a family well known for its musicianship, and Margie inherited that love and artistic ability. She started piano lessons as a second-grader and, by the time she was 14, was playing both popular and classical pieces – partial to Beethoven and Bach.
As an eighth-grader at St. Brendan School in Mexico, she placed second in a national essay contest tied to the 1941 book and 1943 movie The Song of Bernadette. It chronicled the life of a young French girl, Bernadette Soubirous, who had 18 visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary and was canonized by the Catholic Church in 1933. More than 4,000 schools participated in the writing competition.
Margie's second-place finish came with $200, which she invested in war bonds. In a lengthy story, The Mexico Ledger enthused that she "has brought honor to her school and her city."
At St. Brendan High School, Margie was president of her senior class and graduated in 1948 as valedictorian. She worked as deputy circuit clerk of Audrain County four years, stepping down a week before her marriage to Carl "Corky" Wieberg at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico on Oct. 5, 1953. They had met while she was in high school.
They lived briefly in Mexico before settling into a newly built home in Martinsburg, on what's now Kellett Street a block from the picturesque St. Joseph Catholic Church. When the need for a church organist arose in the 1960s, she stepped in, adapting her skills as a pianist to the organ's keyboards, pedals, and stops.
She became a fixture, eventually taking on the role as music director and serving a succession of church pastors and generations of parishioners. Jefferson City television personality Dick Preston once paid a visit to feature her on a segment of KRCG's People You Should Know.
Health considerations finally forced her retirement approximately 10 years ago. She had passed on her musical talents, in particular, to her youngest son Greg, who became a music educator and church choir and music director.
Surviving her are her five children: Steve Wieberg and wife Paula of Liberty; Tom Wieberg and wife Becky, Tim Wieberg and Janis Deimeke and husband Clarence, all of Martinsburg; and Greg Wieberg of Boonville; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and her younger sister Virginia Dixon of Ellisville, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph Catholic School Trust Fund or St. Joseph Cemetery.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.