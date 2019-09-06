|
Marie Delores Frye, 90, of Washington, MO, formerly of Montgomery City, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cedar Crest Manor, Washington, Missouri.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Methodist Presbyterian Church, Montgomery City, Missouri, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ed Hankinson officiating.
Burial will be at Montgomery City Cemetery. Memorials may be given to church. C/O Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home.
