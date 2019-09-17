Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Hardman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Hardman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Hardman Obituary
Phyllis "Marie" Hardman, of Mexico, Missouri passed away September 13, 2019, at her home with family by her side, after a battle with cancer.

Marie was born April 16, 1940, in Pilot Knob, Missouri, a daughter of Herbert Sherrill and Phyllis (Black) Sherrill.

On March 30, 1990, she married John "Jerry" Hardman who preceded her in death on November 16, 2015. Marie was a nurse for over 40 years who worked at many doctor's offices in the Mexico, Missouri area and was a member of Genesis Church of Mexico. Marie had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She brought sunshine and smiles to those who knew her. After retiring from nursing, she loved spending time with her friends and family.

Marie is survived by her son, Steven Ray Woodson and wife, Janee, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, a sister, Stephania Lee, of Mineral Point, Missouri, a brother, Donald Sherrill, of Phoenix, AZ, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Mark Andrew Woodson.

At her request there will be no memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to Genesis Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now