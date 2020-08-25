Marilyn Sue Booth Johnson, daughter of Maxine A. (Cord) Booth and Harold E. "Heck" Booth, born April 7, 1938 in Cainsville, MO, peacefully departed this life August 23, 2020, at home in Centralia, Missouri.



She attended Cainsville Elementary School and graduated Cainsville High School in 1956.



Marilyn was united in marriage to Ronald Rex Johnson in Cainsville, MO, on Sept. 9, 1956. To this union two daughters were born, Lori Ann Powell and Lynn Denise White, both of Columbia, MO.



Her parents Harold "Heck" Booth and Maxine Alice (Cord) Booth preceded her in death.



Surviving other than the daughters are her devoted husband, Rex; two sons-in-law, James Powell and David White; six beloved grandsons, Jordan (Lauren) Powell, Austin (Megan) Powell, Trent Powell and Grant Powell, all of Columbia, MO. Drew (Hannah) Greaves of Washington, D.C. and Connor Greaves of Columbia, MO; a sister Colleen Holmes and husband Wayne of Salina, KS, and a nephew Robert Holmes of California.



Marilyn publicly accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and was baptized into her hometown Methodist Church at age 12. This church always held fond memories for her. She was an active member of the Methodist denomination until 1998 when she and Rex moved from Columbus, KS, to Centralia, MO. There, they joined the First Christian Church. In both denominations she served as a choir member for many years. She had a lifelong appreciation for music.



She and Rex made lifetime friendships in Mexico, MO, where they lived for 21 years. Her Mexico friends always remained close to her heart.



Marilyn's home and family held high priority in her life. She considered her husband, precious daughters and their families as special blessings from God. Her six grandboys brought her sheer joy and pride.



During Marilyn's employment years she worked as a receptionist, executive secretary and a dental chairside assistant.



While living in Mexico she was active in Jaycee Wives, Women's Club GFWC, a Miss Missouri pageant board member, where she served as local advertising chairman and as a pageant hostess.



While in Columbus, KS, she co-chaired the Quincentennial Celebration in the community and was president of Coterie Club of Columbus.



Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Visitation is Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home



A second Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, at Cainsville First Christian Church in Cainsville, Missouri. Interment will follow in Glaze Cemetery in Cainsville.



Memorials, if desired, may be given to First Christian Church in Centralia. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.



Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com



