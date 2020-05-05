|
Marion T. Lankford
Marion Teresa Lankford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a recent decline in health. She was 96 years old.
Marion was born on March 31,1924, the second youngest of ten girls, to Henry and Bernadine Miller in St. Louis, MO. She attended St. Anthony's Grade School and High School. She married Harold Lankford, her first love and best friend for life, on June 21, 1947. After Harold's military service ended in 1951, they moved with their three young children to Mexico, where they would have five more children and spend the rest of their lives.
Marion was a competitive athlete and avid sports fan (especially the Cardinals). She enjoyed golf, bridge, bowling and tennis, and played pool until a month before passing.
She actively supported and encouraged her husband, Dr. Harold Lankford, and each of their eight children in their numerous endeavors. She was a softball coach and scout leader and was active in the Audrain Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, St Brendan PTA, and Vitae-Caring Foundation
Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Harold Lankford, her parents and 9 sisters: Helen, Minette, Frieda, Harriet, Dorothy, Angela, Virginia, Ruth, and Dolores.
She is survived by their eight children: Jean Fahlstrom (Jerry), Raytown, MO; David Lankford (Joyce), Jefferson City; Carol Lankford, Mexico; Mike Lankford (Kay), Valencia, CA; Tim Lankford (Sally) Glenview, IL; Ann Lankford, LaCrosse, WI; Tom Lankford (Erin), Liberty, MO; and Joan Lankford, Mexico; 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Due to the CDC guidelines, only immediate family will attend funeral services.
In lieu of gifts/flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions by mail or online to:
St. Brendan's Church and School, 615 S. Washington, Mexico, MO 65265 or
stbrendan.diojeffcity.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 5, 2020