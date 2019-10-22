|
Marjorie Anne Higbee, 87, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital - Audrain.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 25, at Mexico United Methodist Church with Pastor Eric Mattson officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 10 A.M. inside the church. Burial will take place following the service in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Marjorie was born on October 27, 1931 in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Abdulla and Belle (Floyd) Ahmid. On June 11, 1950 in Mexico, she married Eugene Higbee, who survives at the home.
Mrs. Higbee graduated from Mexico High School. She was a lifelong member of the Mexico United Methodist Church. Marjorie was an Executive Secretary at Wetterau Foods, where she retired.
Marjorie was known to have a "green thumb" and enjoyed growing all kinds of beautiful flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, collecting antiques, going to auctions, crocheting and playing bridge.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Higbee of the home; son, Randall (Laura) Higbee of Lee's Summit; daughter, Teresa Carner of Bentonville, AR; four grandchildren, Scott (Shannon) Carner of Carlsbad, CA, Patrick (Kristin) Carner of Rogers, AR, Blaine Higbee of Overland Park, KS and Kelly Carner of Fayetteville, AR; three great-grandchildren, Noelle Carner of Rogers, AR, Zackary Carner of Carlsbad, CA and Jacqueline Carner of Rogers, AR; and one sister, Thelma Jesse of Mexico.
Marjorie was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Ahmid.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mexico United Methodist Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019